GenesisX Trading 35% Higher Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 35% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $20,301.17 and approximately $46.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,366,473 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

