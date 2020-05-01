Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC increased their price target on Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,226.17 ($42.44).

Shares of Genus stock traded down GBX 214 ($2.82) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,198 ($42.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,276 ($29.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,760 ($49.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,254.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total transaction of £270,750 ($356,156.27).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

