Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,384 Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Iteris worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,217,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 419,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 168,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Groves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.77. Iteris Inc has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.