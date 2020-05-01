Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Viela Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Viela Bio stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

