Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,359,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Gerdau worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 57.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

GGB opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gerdau SA has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

