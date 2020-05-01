Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,555,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,939,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

