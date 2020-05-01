GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.76 ($23.75).

LON:GSK traded down GBX 49.80 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,611.20 ($21.19). 4,814,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,535.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,680.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 831 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,714.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

