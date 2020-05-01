Glenview Trust Co Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

PFE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,933,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,542,471. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

