Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Reduced by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 187.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Global Payments by 72.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Shares of GPN opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

