Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.54% of Global X MLP ETF worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,864,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,091,000 after purchasing an additional 648,385 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $55.02.

