Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Globus Medical worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

