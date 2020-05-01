GMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $765,723.24 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One GMB token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. Over the last week, GMB has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. GMB has a market cap of $765,723.24 and $823.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.97 or 0.03976038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035945 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009646 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.