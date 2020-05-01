GNY Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. GNY has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $11,356.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

