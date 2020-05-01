GoldMint Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00008068 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $7,011.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.02416650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00197435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.