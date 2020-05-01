Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 216,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,435. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

