Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,964 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 429,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

