Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,381 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 672,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

