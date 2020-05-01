Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 12 at Numis Securities

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 6 ($0.08) to GBX 12 ($0.16) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GGP traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7.80 ($0.10). 108,147,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,880,000. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of $297.84 million and a PE ratio of -78.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.25.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gervaise Heddle purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,926.60). Also, insider Alex Borrelli purchased 103,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,134.88 ($5,439.20).

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

