Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allstate by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after buying an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Allstate stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. 67,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,203. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

