Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,653 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $423,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.16. 11,221,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

