Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after acquiring an additional 266,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $187.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,122,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

