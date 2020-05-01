Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5,088.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 10,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.