Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $38.42 on Friday. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $195.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

