Grin (GRIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56.00 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and $56.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00006203 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, TradeOgre, Bisq and Coinall. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 40,632,900 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Coinall, BitForex, LBank, TradeOgre, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.