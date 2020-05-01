Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Groupon earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the coupon company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Groupon from $2.90 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,569,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520,432. The company has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Groupon has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

