GYM Group (LON:GYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GYM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt cut their price target on GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.57 ($4.05).

GYM traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 284,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.51. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 EPS for the current year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

