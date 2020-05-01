Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.62. 7,823,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,642,174. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

