Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Handshake has a market cap of $34.73 million and $9.91 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,878.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.02 or 0.02421849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02901324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00541939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00726473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00075586 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00517454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 269,394,147 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

