Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €135.89 ($158.01).

A number of analysts have commented on HNR1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

HNR1 stock opened at €145.50 ($169.19) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.44. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

