Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 3,533,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,973. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

