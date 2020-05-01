Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,339.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,181. The stock has a market cap of $921.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,319.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

