Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

HWG stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.28). 21,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.87. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $308.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). On average, research analysts anticipate that Harworth Group will post 185.0000078 EPS for the current year.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 75,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £70,868.48 ($93,223.47).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

