Hashgard (GARD) Hits One Day Volume of $11,909.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. Hashgard has a total market cap of $986,077.05 and approximately $11,909.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

