Hashshare One Day Volume Reaches $7,409.00 (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Hashshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hashshare has traded up 13% against the dollar. Hashshare has a total market cap of $615,604.05 and approximately $7,409.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashshare alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00312320 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00414778 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007188 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000419 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000457 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Hashshare Coin Profile

Hashshare is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 105,031,573 coins and its circulating supply is 93,533,443 coins. Hashshare’s official message board is blog.naver.com/hashshare. The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en.

Buying and Selling Hashshare

Hashshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.