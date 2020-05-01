HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 7,715,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,557,771. Amarin has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amarin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.