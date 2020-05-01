Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $240.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

