Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 51.1% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 5,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.94.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,346.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,184.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,318.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

