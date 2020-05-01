HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 122.1% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $523,067.21 and $1,962.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 122.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032092 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036454 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,966.83 or 1.00631126 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00066762 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000590 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 256,302,565 coins and its circulating supply is 256,167,415 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

