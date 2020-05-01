Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 977,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HT opened at $5.23 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.41%.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,712.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,238.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,805.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205,715 shares of company stock worth $1,631,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

