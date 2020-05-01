Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.93.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NYSE HXL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

