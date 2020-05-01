Hillman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,848 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up approximately 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 152.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Shares of LH stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $165.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

