Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,695 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 3.9% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

