Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 2.5% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.