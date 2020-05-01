Hillman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 5.0% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.67 and its 200 day moving average is $297.70. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

