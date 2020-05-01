Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.45 ($2.53).

HOC traded down GBX 8.70 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 130.60 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,087,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.91.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

