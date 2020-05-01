Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €125.57 ($146.01).

HOT has been the subject of several research reports. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

HOT opened at €71.75 ($83.43) on Friday. Hochtief has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($203.49). The business has a 50 day moving average of €63.14 and a 200-day moving average of €97.26.

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

