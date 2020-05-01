HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

