Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,656. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

