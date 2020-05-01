Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $53.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,656. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 5,553.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,889,000 after buying an additional 1,973,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after buying an additional 1,553,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after buying an additional 847,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hologic by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after buying an additional 787,819 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

