Home Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.36. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.36 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

